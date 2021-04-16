Braves complete 13-game stretch against NL East

There were mixed results: The Braves were swept in Philadelphia and lost the first game in Washington to start 0-4. They rebounded nicely, sweeping a doubleheader against the Nationals and taking the first two from the Phillies to begin their homestand. They lost the series finale against Philadelphia on the botched replay review call. They then lost three straight against the Marlins before rallying Thursday to avoid a sweep.

So the Braves sit 5-8, an uninspiring record, but certainly a manageable one in the young season. The Braves’ next five series are against non-divisional opponents in the Cubs, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Blue Jays. They’ll next face an NL East foe May 4 against the Nationals. They’ll see the Mets for the first time May 17.