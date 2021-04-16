Braves complete 13-game stretch against NL East

When the Braves walked off against the Marlins on Thursday, it completed a 13-game stretch against the National League East to begin the season.
There were mixed results: The Braves were swept in Philadelphia and lost the first game in Washington to start 0-4. They rebounded nicely, sweeping a doubleheader against the Nationals and taking the first two from the Phillies to begin their homestand. They lost the series finale against Philadelphia on the botched replay review call. They then lost three straight against the Marlins before rallying Thursday to avoid a sweep.
So the Braves sit 5-8, an uninspiring record, but certainly a manageable one in the young season. The Braves’ next five series are against non-divisional opponents in the Cubs, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Blue Jays. They’ll next face an NL East foe May 4 against the Nationals. They’ll see the Mets for the first time May 17.
“I know it gets talked about a lot, but I don’t know if it gets enough credit: The starting pitching in this division is pretty freaking spectacular,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “The bullpens have been awesome. I feel like everybody is throwing really well against us, too. There’s a lot of talent in this division up and down. Miami has a great staff, Philly, D.C., the Mets. It is pretty remarkable to think about, but I know the old saying that iron sharpens iron. Facing good competition throughout the year primes you for big moments later in the year and in the playoffs.”
