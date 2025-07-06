The move added depth to a bullpen that used seven of its nine relievers during Saturday’s extra-inning loss, including Aaron Bummer throwing 52 pitches and Dodd hurling 39.

“I taxed everybody pretty good,” Snitker said after the game. “I don’t know that we can survive doing bullpen games.”

Should Chavez be called upon to record outs, he will look to rekindle some of the magic that happens when he puts on an Atlanta uniform.

The right-hander posted a 3.13 ERA with the Braves in 2024, a 1.56 mark in 2023 and a 2.72 ERA in 2022 after finishing with an ERA over 7.00 with two other clubs during that span.

Chavez has a 2.05 ERA in 23 outings for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, in 23 appearances this season with 12 walks and 36 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings. He made two appearances for the Braves early in the year, where he surrendered two runs in three innings with three walks and three strikeouts.