Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Reliever Jesse Chavez returns for another stint with Braves

Needing bullpen help, Atlanta calls up 41-year-old from Triple-A Gwinnettt and options Dylan Dodd.
Braves reliever Jesse Chavez, here pitching with the team in 2024, was called up by Atlanta from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He previously played for the big-league club in 2010; 2021; twice in 2022 (he was traded to the Cubs in April and traded back to the Braves in August); 2023; 2024; and now for his second time in 2025 after having been released by Atlanta earlier this year. (John McDonnell/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By Olivia Sayer
31 minutes ago

Jesse Chavez is back with the Braves ... again.

The club selected the 41-year-old reliever’s contract before Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles and optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett.

ExploreBraves drop back-and-forth game with Orioles, lose third straight series

The Braves also moved starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach to the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot for Chavez.

The move added depth to a bullpen that used seven of its nine relievers during Saturday’s extra-inning loss, including Aaron Bummer throwing 52 pitches and Dodd hurling 39.

“I taxed everybody pretty good,” Snitker said after the game. “I don’t know that we can survive doing bullpen games.”

Should Chavez be called upon to record outs, he will look to rekindle some of the magic that happens when he puts on an Atlanta uniform.

The right-hander posted a 3.13 ERA with the Braves in 2024, a 1.56 mark in 2023 and a 2.72 ERA in 2022 after finishing with an ERA over 7.00 with two other clubs during that span.

Chavez has a 2.05 ERA in 23 outings for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, in 23 appearances this season with 12 walks and 36 strikeouts in 30⅔ innings. He made two appearances for the Braves early in the year, where he surrendered two runs in three innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

