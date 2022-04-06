Braves CEO ‘incredibly disappointed’ sports betting bill failed

Schiller said he still hopes for a different legislative outcome next year.

“There’s so much illegal sports betting going on in the state of Georgia that we have to bring that out of the shadows and regulate that,” Schiller said. “It’s our firm position that (legal gambling) only helps secure and improve the success of professional sports teams in particular. And also the taxes that are generated from that if it was legalized benefit the state.

“At some point in time, I think logic should prevail in this. And at this point in time, it hasn’t.”

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 cleared the way for states to legalize sports gambling. More than 30 states now have, or are in the process of implementing, legal sports betting.

Schiller said teams in those states have an advantage of increased fan engagement, as well as additional revenue streams such as related advertising or sponsorships.

The Braves are mostly interested in legalizing mobile sports betting, he said.