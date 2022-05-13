Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp scorching the ball for Gwinnett

The 27-year-old Tromp has 24 RBIs in 18 games and is hitting .357. He finished last season with six homers and 24 RBIs in 60 games with two teams.

The Braves claimed Tromp off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on September 21, 2021. But he was designated for assignment on April 12, 2022, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Gwinnett.