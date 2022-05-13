ajc logo
Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp scorching the ball for Gwinnett

Gwinnett catcher Chadwick Tromp is hitting. 357. (Photo by Patricia Ortiz/Gwinnett Stripers)

Credit: Patricia Ortiz/Gwinnett Stripers

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Catcher Chadwick Tromp launched his eighth home run but the Gwinnett Stripers wasted a 7-0 lead in an 8-7 loss to the Durham Bulls Thursday night in Triple-A baseball.

The 27-year-old Tromp has 24 RBIs in 18 games and is hitting .357. He finished last season with six homers and 24 RBIs in 60 games with two teams.

The Braves claimed Tromp off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on September 21, 2021. But he was designated for assignment on April 12, 2022, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Gwinnett.

The visiting Stripers (17-16) led 7-0 halfway through the fourth inning, but the Bulls (13-20) surged back to a walk-off win.

Alex Dickerson and Phil Gosselin both went 2-for-4 for Gwinnett.

Stripers starter Bryce Elder lasted just four innings, allowing six earned runs and six hits. Elder, who walked three, has a 6.55 ERA.

Tromp’s team-leading eighth homer extended his hitting streak to 13 games, his RBI streak to 11 games, and extra-base hits streak to a Gwinnett franchise-record nine games.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

