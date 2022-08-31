Braves can’t get the big hit, stumble in opener vs. Rockies

Combined Shape Caption Braves third baseman Austin Riley reacts to striking out to end the game in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies with catcher Elias Diaz heading to the celebration during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Combined Shape Caption Braves third baseman Austin Riley reacts to striking out to end the game in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies with catcher Elias Diaz heading to the celebration during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

2. It wasn’t Braves’ ace Max Fried’s finest evening. He labored far more than usual, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits across five innings. It came following one of his best outings of the year five days ago, when he held the Pirates to one run over eight innings.

In his final frame, Fried made a costly error – a rarity for the Gold Glover, it was only his seventh of his career – trying to field a dribbler struck by Jose Iglesias. He couldn’t cleanly recover the ball, which gave the Rockies the bases loaded with none out. Only one run scored, but it was the deciding one.

“I was definitely grinding out there,” Fried said. “Tonight, I wasn’t all that sharp. More frustrating that the guys came out, gave us a lead early and I gave it up. Then fielding PFP (pitchers’ fielding practice), something I do all the time, and I wasn’t able to get it done and it led to a run that ended up costing the game. When you look back at that, it’s more of the little things that help win you ballgames that I didn’t really do well tonight.”

Combined Shape Caption Braves starting pitcher Max Fried slips while fielding a ground ball by Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias. "Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

3. Fried lost his streak of six consecutive quality starts (six innings, three or fewer runs). Tuesday was just the third time in his last 23 starts that Fried failed to complete six innings. The lefty has been a model of consistency. His 19 quality starts are still the second-highest total in the majors (trailing Framber Valdez, 22).

4. Shortstop Dansby Swanson was productive early in the evening. His double off the wall scored Vaughn Grissom for the Braves’ first run. His dart throw home robbed the Rockies of a run to end the top of the third.

The defensive gem was a brilliant all-around play. Left fielder Eddie Rosario fielded the ball hit by Iglesias and relayed to Swanson, who fired a perfect throw to catcher Travis d’Arnaud. The catcher just tagged Garrett Hampson’s hand as he was sliding into home.

“That was as good as it gets right there,” Snitker said.

5. The Braves fell to 17-10 this month, preventing them from achieving three consecutive months without double-digit losses for the first time since July-September 1993. The Braves needed to win Tuesday and Wednesday to achieve such.

Rockies 3, Braves 2

Stat to know

60-9 (The Braves fell to 60-9 when holding the opponent to three or fewer runs.)

Quotable

“That was Dansby doing what he does all the time. Every night there’s something that he does that’s like, ‘wow.’” – Snitker on Swanson’s throw home

Up next

The Braves and Rockies play their second of three games Wednesday. Kyle Wright (16-5, 2.99) will face Ryan Feltner (2-5, 5.87).