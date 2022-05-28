Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris II for his MLB debut

Braves manager Brian Snitker has said it repeatedly: Once a prospect reaches Double A, he becomes a candidate for the majors.
And in a huge move, the Braves on Saturday called up outfielder Michael Harris II, who is their top prospect. He will wear No. 23 and his first game action will be his MLB debut.
They optioned outfielder Travis Demeritte to Triple A following Friday night’s win over Miami.
Over 174 at-bats in Double A this season, the 21-year-old Harris hit .305 with an .878 OPS. He hit five home runs, drove in 33 runs and stole 11 bases.
The Braves drafted Harris in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Stockbridge High School.
