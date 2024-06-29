Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Brian Snitker says Marcell Ozuna ‘absolutely’ is an all-star

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reacts after hitting a 3 RBI double during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reacts after hitting a 3 RBI double during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
49 minutes ago

Despite not being a finalist to start as National League designated hitter in Phase 1 of fan balloting for the All-Star Game, the Braves’ Marcell Ozuna showed why he might still deserve a spot on Friday night at Truist Park against the Pirates.

With third baseman Austin Riley kicking off the night with a homer, Ozuna quickly turned it up a notch for the Braves with a huge hit. His three-run double changed the energy of the game and helped the Braves to an early comfortable lead. They eventually won 6-1.

Ozuna was surpassed by the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber in the all-star balloting in the final results released Thursday. Ozuna had been second, one of the two finalists for the next phase of voting, until the final days. Schwarber finished with 1,508,216 votes, well behind the other DH finalist, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani with 2,777,173 votes.

Being third may have added fuel to Ozuna’s fire. He snapped an 0-for-12 skid with the roaring bases-loaded hit to left field.

“He’s an all-star,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “You look at where he ranks and everything. Absolutely he is. He needed that bases-clearing double that he hit. I mean that was good for his psyche too right there. But he has been such a force since May 1 of last year. Absolutely he is an all-star.”

Ozuna ranks third in baseball in RBIs (67) and fifth in homers (21). His .960 OPS ranks seventh and is second best among designated hitters (behind Ohtani’s 1.039).

