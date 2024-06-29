Braves’ Brian Snitker says Marcell Ozuna ‘absolutely’ is an all-star

Despite not being a finalist to start as National League designated hitter in Phase 1 of fan balloting for the All-Star Game, the Braves’ Marcell Ozuna showed why he might still deserve a spot on Friday night at Truist Park against the Pirates.

With third baseman Austin Riley kicking off the night with a homer, Ozuna quickly turned it up a notch for the Braves with a huge hit. His three-run double changed the energy of the game and helped the Braves to an early comfortable lead. They eventually won 6-1.

Ozuna was surpassed by the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber in the all-star balloting in the final results released Thursday. Ozuna had been second, one of the two finalists for the next phase of voting, until the final days. Schwarber finished with 1,508,216 votes, well behind the other DH finalist, the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani with 2,777,173 votes.