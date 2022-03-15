Braves bolster pitching staff by signing Collin McHugh

“He’s a legit late-inning reliever that can do other things,” Anthopoulos said of McHugh.

McHugh, who started seven games for Tampa Bay, can be an opener. He can pitch late in games. He can go multiple innings.

In 2021, McHugh posted five three-inning appearances. He pitched at least two innings 16 other times. His 23-inning scoreless streak tied for the fourth-longest such streak in Rays history.

The Braves sought a late-inning righty and found one – and they feel he can do it all.

As of now, the Braves have a core group of five relievers: Lefties Will Smith, Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter, and righties Luke Jackson and McHugh.

A couple others to note are right-hander Darren O’Day and lefty Sean Newcomb. Anthopoulos said O’Day, in camp on a minor-league deal, has looked good thus far. He added that Newcomb will receive every opportunity to make the team because he’s out of minor-league options.

“I just want to give Snit as many options as he needs, especially (because) guys are going to need days off and so on,” Anthopoulos said. “Having that balance – right, left – for him to be able to get through lineups and days I think is critically important.”

McHugh has a 3.77 career ERA over nine seasons in the majors. Bullpen coach Drew French (formerly in the Astros’ organization) and starting pitcher Charlie Morton (who pitched for them) both raved about McHugh as a teammate, Anthopoulos said.

The righty can also handle both sides of the plate. Over his career, right-and-left-handed hitters have tallied almost the same batting average against him. Last season, he held left-handed hitters to a .163 batting average and right-handed batters to .230.

“Late in the game, throwing strikes and being able to handle both sides is huge,” Anthopoulos said.

The Braves aren’t done. Anthopoulos admitted they’re thin on the position player side. (It seems they need to add to their outfield, as they probably won’t have Ronald Acuña until late May).

Anthopoulos said he remains active and would like to round out the roster as quickly as possible. Spring training games begin Friday, which doesn’t leave the GM much time.

“I want to just get to Friday already and be done – if we can,” Anthopoulos said.

