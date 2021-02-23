Braves announce Jake Lamb signing

Lamb gives the Braves left-handed power off their bench. The team was seeking bench reinforcements and has assembled an interesting mix of veterans competing for jobs. Lamb is joined by Jason Kipnis, Johan Camargo, Pablo Sandoval and others in the competition.

Lamb, 30, played for the Diamondbacks and A’s last season. He was productive in his brief Oakland stint, hitting .267/.327/.556 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games. Lamb was an All-Star in 2017, hitting 30 homers with 105 RBIs, but injuries have derailed his career since.