Braves announce Jake Lamb signing

The Braves announced the signing of infielder Jake Lamb on Tuesday. Lamb signed a $1 million non-guaranteed, major-league deal for the 2021 season.
Lamb gives the Braves left-handed power off their bench. The team was seeking bench reinforcements and has assembled an interesting mix of veterans competing for jobs. Lamb is joined by Jason Kipnis, Johan Camargo, Pablo Sandoval and others in the competition.
Lamb, 30, played for the Diamondbacks and A’s last season. He was productive in his brief Oakland stint, hitting .267/.327/.556 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games. Lamb was an All-Star in 2017, hitting 30 homers with 105 RBIs, but injuries have derailed his career since.
If Lamb continues what he showed in Oakland, he should be a big boost to the Braves’ bench, which is among the franchise’s biggest question marks entering the season.
The Braves designated left-hander Phil Pfeifer for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. The team also claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers Monday after sending utilityman Travis Demeritte outright to Triple-A Gwinnett.