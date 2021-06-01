Braves among 16 MLB teams to reach 85 percent vaccination threshold

The Braves are among the 16 MLB teams that have cleared the 85% vaccination threshold, which has allowed them to relax COVID-19 protocols. They reached the threshold May 12, according to the team, two weeks after manager Brian Snitker said the team was “working hard” toward achieving such.
Teams were informed March 29 that MLB and the players’ association agreed to relax health and safety protocols for fully vaccinated Tier 1 individuals (players, staff) and teams who’ve reached an 85% fully vaccinated rate. MLB announced last week that 16 teams exceeded the 85% vaccination mark.
Benefits for teams at the 85% vaccination rate include no more masks in the dugouts and bullpens. Players and staff can eat and drink on flights. They can gather in indoor spaces without masks and social distancing if fully vaccinated (though that doesn’t apply to gatherings at team facilities).
Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals have their restrictions loosened on road trips, including no longer requiring to inform compliance officers when they’re leaving the hotel. Vaccinated personnel also have the choice to reduce testing. Those individuals can use rideshare services and attend religious services.
While the Braves endured COVID-related issues last season, including having four players test positive when summer camp began, they’ve avoided outbreaks in 2021.