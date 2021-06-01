Braves among 16 MLB teams to reach 85 percent vaccination threshold

Teams were informed March 29 that MLB and the players’ association agreed to relax health and safety protocols for fully vaccinated Tier 1 individuals (players, staff) and teams who’ve reached an 85% fully vaccinated rate. MLB announced last week that 16 teams exceeded the 85% vaccination mark.

Benefits for teams at the 85% vaccination rate include no more masks in the dugouts and bullpens. Players and staff can eat and drink on flights. They can gather in indoor spaces without masks and social distancing if fully vaccinated (though that doesn’t apply to gatherings at team facilities).