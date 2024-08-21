Braves’ A.J. Minter undergoes hip surgery, out for remainder of season

Braves reliever A.J. Minter underwent surgery on his left hip Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, the Braves announced. He will miss the remainder of the season. Dr. Thomas Byrd performed the surgery.

Manager Brian Snitker revealed last week that Minter would need hip surgery. The manager stopped short of declaring him finished for the season, but that was the obvious outcome.

The Braves lost an invaluable member of a sturdy bullpen in Minter, who had a 2.62 ERA and 35 strikeouts to 11 walks in 39 appearances (34-1/3 innings). The Braves have Dylan Lee and Aaron Bummer as other lefties in their stable.