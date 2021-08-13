Braves’ A.J. Minter returns, has strong outing in relief

Minter returning to 2020 form is a good sign for the Braves, who once again find themselves in the NL East race with less than 50 games left in the regular season.

Another reliever that has come around in recent weeks is left-hander Tyler Matzek. In the last seven appearances, Matzek has 10 strikeouts, two walks and just one hit allowed in 6 2/3rds innings.