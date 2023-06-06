BreakingNews
DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
Braves acquire right-handed pitcher from Tampa Bay

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves on Tuesday acquired right-hander Ben Heller from Tampa Bay for international bonus-pool money.

The Braves optioned Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett. He’ll serve as depth for the organization.

To create room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated outfielder Nick Solak for assignment.

Last week, the Rays designated Heller for assignment.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 31 major-league games over parts of four seasons, all with the Yankees. He has posted a 2.59 ERA over 31-1/3 innings pitched. He has 30 strikeouts and 15 walks in the majors.

In 18 games with Triple-A Durham this season, he had a 3.95 ERA over 27-1/3 frames. He struck out 34 batters and walked eight.

Cleveland drafted Heller in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB draft. Since then, he’s posted a 2.97 ERA over 284-2/3 innings across 233 minor-league appearances. He has a 1.12 WHIP over his career in the minors. He’s averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

He also has a minor-league option, which gives the Braves flexibility in using him as depth this season.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cobb County Police Department & Clayton County Police Department

Ronald Acuña Jr. By the Numbers: Braves superstar has been elite
