Braves acquire RHP Yoan Lopez from Diamondbacks

Lopez, 28, has spent parts of the past four seasons with Arizona. He owns a 4.25 ERA across 113 career games. This season, Lopez has a 6.57 ERA in 13 games, striking out 13 and walking six in 12-1/3 innings.

Lopez may be a familiar name to some because he was the individual who hit Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson in the face with a pitch in 2015, when Swanson was a Diamondbacks prospect. The incident happened around a month after Swanson was selected No. 1 overall in the draft.