Braves acquire RHP Yoan Lopez from Diamondbacks

The Braves added bullpen depth following their 6-1 win Saturday, announcing that they acquired right-hander Yoan Lopez from the Diamondbacks for minor league outfielder Deivi Estrada. Lopez, who was designated for assignment two days ago, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Lopez, 28, has spent parts of the past four seasons with Arizona. He owns a 4.25 ERA across 113 career games. This season, Lopez has a 6.57 ERA in 13 games, striking out 13 and walking six in 12-1/3 innings.
Lopez may be a familiar name to some because he was the individual who hit Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson in the face with a pitch in 2015, when Swanson was a Diamondbacks prospect. The incident happened around a month after Swanson was selected No. 1 overall in the draft.
The Braves have been taking fliers on veterans since spring training began, trying to bolster their depth in the upper minors. Lopez is just that, an experienced pitcher who will be available if needed. The more noteworthy reliever news Saturday was with right-hander Shane Greene, who was set to pitch for the first time with Triple-A Gwinnett as he works his way back to join the Braves.