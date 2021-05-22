Shane Greene begins pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday

Braves right-hander Shane Greene was scheduled to make his debut for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday in Nashville as he builds himself up to join the major-league team. The Braves re-signed Greene, 32, earlier this month to a one-year deal.
The team hasn’t said how long it expects Greene to be at Triple-A, though manager Brian Snitker indicated the situation is fluid.
“They have a plan how many times they’d like to get him out there,” Snitker said. “Those plans usually don’t go full bore, quite honestly. They end up getting interrupted, necessities, things like that this time of year. But the good thing is if it’s cut short, it’s not like you have an inexperienced guy we’re dealing with. I think Shane will be forthright. You’ll be able to tell. Stuff, results, talking to him, where he thinks he is, things like that in making the decisions.”
Greene, an All-Star in 2019 with the Tigers, has a 3.27 ERA across 55 appearances over the past 1-1/2 seasons with the Braves. He’ll be a major boost to a bullpen that’s sought consistency throughout the 2021 season.
“He’s a great human being, a great teammate,” Braves lefty Tyler Matzek told the AJC this week. “Brings a lot of excitement and energy into that bullpen. He has that veteran mentality where he calms everybody down in there. It reminds us that it’s just a baseball game, go out there and have fun and do your thing. He’s going to eat some innings for us. The man loves throwing the baseball, and he’s very good at it. So we’re more than happy to have him out there.”