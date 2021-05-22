Shane Greene begins pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday

The team hasn’t said how long it expects Greene to be at Triple-A, though manager Brian Snitker indicated the situation is fluid.

“They have a plan how many times they’d like to get him out there,” Snitker said. “Those plans usually don’t go full bore, quite honestly. They end up getting interrupted, necessities, things like that this time of year. But the good thing is if it’s cut short, it’s not like you have an inexperienced guy we’re dealing with. I think Shane will be forthright. You’ll be able to tell. Stuff, results, talking to him, where he thinks he is, things like that in making the decisions.”