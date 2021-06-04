Braves acquire RHP Ty Tice from Blue Jays

Tice, 24, has allowed four runs on nine hits across four appearances this season (seven innings). The Arkansas native adds to the Braves’ organizational reliever depth.

Right-hander Victor Arano, 26, was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Arano is a hard-thrower whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries in recent seasons. He hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since 2019 for the Phillies. Arano has a 3.86 ERA with five strikeouts in seven innings for Gwinnett this season.