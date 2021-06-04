ajc logo
Braves acquire RHP Ty Tice from Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ty Tice during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves acquired right-hander Ty Tice from the Blue Jays for cash considerations, the team announced Friday. Tice, who was designated for assignment by Toronto on May 30, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Tice, 24, has allowed four runs on nine hits across four appearances this season (seven innings). The Arkansas native adds to the Braves’ organizational reliever depth.

Right-hander Victor Arano, 26, was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Arano is a hard-thrower whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries in recent seasons. He hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since 2019 for the Phillies. Arano has a 3.86 ERA with five strikeouts in seven innings for Gwinnett this season.

