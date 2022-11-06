Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason

LAS VEGAS — On the first full day of the offseason, the Braves executed a trade, wasting no time as they look ahead to next season.
Atlanta acquired outfielder Sam Hilliard from the Rockies for minor-league righty Dylan Spain. Hilliard has played parts of four seasons in the major leagues.
Hilliard can play all three outfield positions. He also possesses three tools – speed, power and arm strength – that give him some upside.
Hilliard is out of minor-league options, which means he will compete to make the big-league roster as an extra outfielder in spring training.
Spain, Atlanta’s 10th-round pick in 2021, finished the 2022 season in High-A. In 47 career games in the minors, he has a 4.03 ERA.
