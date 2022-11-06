ajc logo
X

Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS — On the first full day of the offseason, the Braves executed a trade, wasting no time as they look ahead to next season.

Atlanta acquired outfielder Sam Hilliard from the Rockies for minor-league righty Dylan Spain. Hilliard has played parts of four seasons in the major leagues.

Explore‘We expect to win’: As Braves enter offseason, expectations have risen

Hilliard can play all three outfield positions. He also possesses three tools – speed, power and arm strength – that give him some upside.

Hilliard is out of minor-league options, which means he will compete to make the big-league roster as an extra outfielder in spring training.

Spain, Atlanta’s 10th-round pick in 2021, finished the 2022 season in High-A. In 47 career games in the minors, he has a 4.03 ERA.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’
18h ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27
23h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff brackets
5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff brackets
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We expect to win’: As Braves enter offseason, expectations have risen
3h ago
Former Braves player Dusty Baker guides Astros to World Series title
16h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña earn honors in 2022 Players Choice Awards
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top