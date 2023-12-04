Braves acquire three players in trade with Mariners

Kelenic, 24, finished his third major-league season in 2023 and slashed .253/.327/.419 (94-for-372). He hit 11 home runs, logged 49 RBI and stole 13 bases. The Waukesha, Wis., native was originally drafted by the Mets with the sixth overall pick in 2018. In three MLB seasons, Kelenic has posted a .204 batting average (178-for-872) with 32 home runs, 109 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

White, 27, appeared in two games with Triple-A Tacoma in 2023. He played 84 games at the major-league level from 2020-’21, batting .165/.235/.308 (46-for-279) with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and 24 walks. White was selected by the Mariners in the first round (17th overall) of the 2017 MLB draft. The Columbus, Ohio, native was the American League’s recipient of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at first base in 2020.

Kowar, 27, was acquired by the Braves from the Royals on Nov. 17. He went 2-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 23 games for the Royals this season.

Phillips, 20, was the Braves’ second-round draft pick (57th overall) in 2022. He has yet to make his professional debut.

