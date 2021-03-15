Braves 3B Austin Riley out due to ‘unforeseen circumstance’

Riley hasn’t appeared in a game since March 11. He had “a bunch of at-bats” in a simulated game recently, Snitker said Sunday, but the plan was for him to return to game action Monday against the Twins at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. Instead, he won’t be with the team.

“I had him in there until today, and then due to an unforeseen circumstance that I can’t really talk about, he’s not going to be able to go today,” Snitker said. “Hopefully it’ll be sooner than later. … It’s a culmination of last year. We have to be fluid. Things daily are going to be out of our control.”