Braves 3B Austin Riley out due to ‘unforeseen circumstance’

Braves third baseman Austin Riley was originally set to be in Monday’s lineup, but he was unavailable due to an “unforeseen circumstance,” manager Brian Snitker said.
Riley hasn’t appeared in a game since March 11. He had “a bunch of at-bats” in a simulated game recently, Snitker said Sunday, but the plan was for him to return to game action Monday against the Twins at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. Instead, he won’t be with the team.
“I had him in there until today, and then due to an unforeseen circumstance that I can’t really talk about, he’s not going to be able to go today,” Snitker said. “Hopefully it’ll be sooner than later. … It’s a culmination of last year. We have to be fluid. Things daily are going to be out of our control.”
Riley is 5-for-14 (.357) with an RBI in six games this spring. After showing offensive growth in 2020 — namely in becoming a more patient hitter — Riley is trying to make a leap forward in his third season. He’s hit .232./.288/.448 with 26 homers and 76 RBIs in 131 career games.
Snitker mentioned Jake Lamb and Johan Camargo as players who could handle third base if Riley missed time at some point in the regular season. Non-roster invitees still vying for a spot on the roster — Ehire Adrianza, Pablo Sandoval and Ryan Goins — also can play third.
“We have good depth there,” Snitker said.