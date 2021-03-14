How Braves’ remaining non-roster invitees are faring this spring

RHP Nate Jones:

Manager Brian Snitker praised Jones on Saturday. The 35-year-old, whom the Braves signed to a minor-league deal in February, hasn’t allowed a run in three appearances. Like Edwards, he’ll have to make a very strong impression in the coming weeks to unseat a reliever on the 40-man roster.

Catcher Shea Langeliers

The Braves’ top pick in 2019, Langeliers has met every expectation since day 1. He’s one of the team’s long-term solutions at catcher, joining fellow prospect William Contreras. Langeliers is 1-for-9 this spring. He’ll require further development at the alternate training site and minor leagues, but he isn’t too far away.

Catcher Jonathan Morales

Morales gives the Braves more catching depth. Snitker has been complimentary of the 26-year-old, who’s had just two at-bats. Morales is a reason the team is so pleased with their organizational catching depth, especially in comparison to years past. He last played in Triple-A Gwinnett in 2019, hitting .289 with two homers and 12 RBIs over 34 games.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza

Adrianza has a real shot at making the initial roster. He won’t provide much with the bat, but he’s a steady presence defensively and would give the Braves a legitimate back-up shortstop. He’s having a productive exhibition season, hitting .364 (4-for-11) with two RBIs and two runs scored. He’s arguably the best bet on this list to crack the opening-day roster.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis

Kipnis, a two-time All-Star, was having a quiet spring until notching a two-hit game last week. He has more to offer than what he’s shown thus far, but does he have enough time to earn a spot? Kipnis, who can also play some outfield, signed a minor-league deal in February.

Infielder Pablo Sandoval

The Braves didn’t use Sandoval much in the 2020 postseason, but they liked him enough to bring him back to camp. He’s 5-for-17 (.294) with three RBIs this spring. Like last year, he could get an opportunity down the line if he remains with the Braves.

Infielder Ryan Goins:

The Braves signed Goins to a minor-league deal last week. He’s produced in a small sample, going 5-for-15 (.333) with two RBIs entering Sunday. He bolsters the team’s infield numbers and provides another MLB-ready player who could handle shortstop in case of an emergency.

Infielder Sean Kazmar

Kazmar is a mainstay at Braves camp. He last played in the majors in 2008 and has been with Gwinnett since 2013. “Kaz is the MVP of camp every year,” Snitker said last week after the veteran belted a three-run go-ahead homer. Kazmar is having a great spring and is highly respected, but he won’t factor into their roster plans.