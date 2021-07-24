Braves 1B Freddie Freeman keeps rolling along since slow start

Only three players have had longer such streaks this season: The White Sox’s Nick Madrigal (190), San Diego’s Jake Cronenworth (158) and the Angels’ David Fletcher (143).

Freeman’s overall body of work: He’s raised his average to .291, eighth highest in the National League, and has 22 home runs and 56 RBIs. Since May 8, when Freeman snapped a five-game hitless streak, he’s slashing .336/.428/.568 over 64 games. In the past month, he’s hit .440 with a 1.222 OPS.

“He’s an amazing baseball player,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “I think we all knew this was coming. You saw the balls he was hitting that were getting caught. The luck really wasn’t in his favor. I’m not the biggest stat guy, but at some point his batting average on balls in play was like .230. That’s incredibly unlucky. It doesn’t matter how hard or soft you’re hitting it. That is unlucky when it’s that severe.

“It was bound to happen at some point. I feel like teams are catching the wrath now. It comes in waves, and right now it’s a flood. Very thankful he’s on our team.”