Blue Jays win again, sweep Braves

The Braves had their best opportunity in the fifth inning when, trailing 4-1, the bottom of the order loaded the bases with no outs. But after Ronald Acuna scored one runner with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, Blue Jays left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki struck out Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, continuing their uncharacteristic struggles against lefties. Freeman is 2-for-27 and Ozuna 1-for-23 against them this season.

As a team, the Braves had MLB’s second-worst batting average against left-handers, .179, better only than Detroit, entering play Sunday.

The Braves lost the first game of the series 13-5 on Friday night when the Blue Jays slammed six home runs, including three against starter Drew Smyly. They lost the second game 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night, the Jays hitting two more homers. One homer was hit in Sunday’s finale, a two-run shot by Toronto’s Marcus Semien in the eighth inning off Braves reliever Sean Newcomb to increase the Blue Jays’ lead from 4-2 to 6-2. It was Toronto’s ninth homer of the series, compared to three by the Braves.

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., slides in safely with a double ahead of a tag from Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies during the eighth inning Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. The play was challenged and the safe call was confirmed.

The series was played at the Jays’ spring-training stadium because of Canada’s strict COVID-19 regulations.

Sunday’s loss was the Braves’ fourth in a row, their third four-game losing streak of the season. They are 12-16 and open a three-game series against the Nationals in Washington on Tuesday.

