Blooper’s Home Run U slides into schools to teach life lessons

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper is busting out of Truist Park to take his show, Blooper’s Home Run U, to metro Atlanta schools. Since launching in 2024, it has visited 22 schools, including 12 Title 1 schools, and performed before more than 12,000 students.
“The Braves and Braves Foundation do a lot of work with youth across Braves Country,” said Geoffrey Schmidt, senior director of entertainment and events for the team. “We really wanted to provide this experience that would engage young fans and teach them about positive behaviors, peer interaction and self-esteem. It’s feels special to create a show like this around our mascot and bring it into the schools.”
Schools that are interested in the free program apply online. The show lasts around 45 minutes and is designed for all elementary students. It is an interactive program that leads students through four key lessons and ends with a graduation ceremony. The show uses the word “HOME” as an acronym to teach the lessons: Hit the field, which focuses on exercise. Own your plate, which teaches students about having a healthy diet. Make time for you, to explain the importance of rest and mental breaks. And Engage in the classroom, a lesson that discusses the importance of effort in the classroom.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves
There are currently 24 shows scheduled for 2025, 12 of which are happening before the season open.
Schmidt said he foresees Blooper’s Home Run U evolving beyond 2025, continuing the school outreach and focusing on more lessons.
“We’re a part of this community and it’s important to us that we provide more than the best team on the field, the best game day and ballpark experience,” said Schmidt. “As an organization, we want to give back to the community. These kids are the future of our city.”
Cathie Seibert, principal at Fair Oaks Elementary School in Marietta, said when Blooper’s Home Run U, came to her school in November, the show was a big hit.
“The program educated them not only about health, but it helps them get to know our city baseball team,” said Seibert, who is in her fourth year as principal at the Title 1 school. “I loved how the show reinforced what we teach the kids. It focused on being prepared for school, which means getting good sleep, and taking care of both our minds and our bodies. Seeing these things illustrated by Blooper and his friends really brought the lessons to life.”
The Braves players don’t attend the shows, but they pop up in videos to help teach lessons. Seeing the Atlanta players reinforce good habits makes the entire community more powerful, Seibert said.
“I’m just thankful,” she said. “I love the Braves. I love that they don’t have to create a program like this, but they chose to. It speaks volumes. They care enough to come to us, to make the Braves accessible to kids. It’s pretty great.”
While parts of the show have a serious tone, the highlight that culminated in roars of laughter from the students was when the principal took a pie to the face.
“Yes, I and another administrator both played a game and got pies in our faces,” said Seibert. “It definitely got the kids excited. Anything for the kids, right?”
For more information on Blooper’s Home Run U: mlb.com/braves/fans
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: John Spink
