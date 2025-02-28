Blooper’s Home Run U slides into schools to teach life lessons

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

There are currently 24 shows scheduled for 2025, 12 of which are happening before the season open.

Schmidt said he foresees Blooper’s Home Run U evolving beyond 2025, continuing the school outreach and focusing on more lessons.

“We’re a part of this community and it’s important to us that we provide more than the best team on the field, the best game day and ballpark experience,” said Schmidt. “As an organization, we want to give back to the community. These kids are the future of our city.”

Cathie Seibert, principal at Fair Oaks Elementary School in Marietta, said when Blooper’s Home Run U, came to her school in November, the show was a big hit.

“The program educated them not only about health, but it helps them get to know our city baseball team,” said Seibert, who is in her fourth year as principal at the Title 1 school. “I loved how the show reinforced what we teach the kids. It focused on being prepared for school, which means getting good sleep, and taking care of both our minds and our bodies. Seeing these things illustrated by Blooper and his friends really brought the lessons to life.”

The Braves players don’t attend the shows, but they pop up in videos to help teach lessons. Seeing the Atlanta players reinforce good habits makes the entire community more powerful, Seibert said.

“I’m just thankful,” she said. “I love the Braves. I love that they don’t have to create a program like this, but they chose to. It speaks volumes. They care enough to come to us, to make the Braves accessible to kids. It’s pretty great.”

While parts of the show have a serious tone, the highlight that culminated in roars of laughter from the students was when the principal took a pie to the face.

“Yes, I and another administrator both played a game and got pies in our faces,” said Seibert. “It definitely got the kids excited. Anything for the kids, right?”

For more information on Blooper’s Home Run U: mlb.com/braves/fans