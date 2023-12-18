Bally Sports South adds C.J. Nitkowski to replace Jeff Francoeur, who will reduce workload on Braves broadcasts

Nitkowski will handle the bulk of the Braves games alongside Gaudin. Francoeur’s workload will be similar to that of Tom Glavine, who called around 25 games in 2023.

Nitkowski, a left-handed pitcher, spent parts of 10 seasons in the majors. A first-round pick of the Reds in 1994, he debuted for Cincinnati in 1995. He played for eight teams, including the Braves in 2004. He posted a 5.37 ERA over 479 innings.

He has since made a nice career out of broadcasting. In addition to working Rangers broadcasts, he’s an analyst for MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM, where he co-hosts Loud Outs. From 2014-19, he worked for FOX as an analyst on national broadcasts and served in a studio role for MLB WhipAround and pre-and-post-game programming for games in the regular season and postseason.

Nitkowski has lived in the Atlanta area for the last 18 years. He currently lives in Alpharetta with his wife, Megan, and their three children: Matthew, Brooke and Luke.

Francoeur, a Parkview High alum, just finished his sixth season as the lead analyst on Braves broadcasts (and his seventh season overall with the networks). And since becoming a national analyst for TBS in 2019, Francoeur has called regular season and postseason games on the network.