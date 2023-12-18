It’s official: Carson Beck will return for another year at Georgia

One day after Carson Beck confirmed he will play in the Orange Bowl, the quarterback announced that he will play for Georgia next season.

Beck made the announcement on social media on Monday. In a post shared by Georgia football, Beck wrote: “My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beck has two years of college eligibility remaining. After throwing for 3,973 yards and 25 touchdowns and leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 season, Beck was considered a first- or second-day NFL draft prospect.