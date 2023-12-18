It’s official: Carson Beck will return for another year at Georgia

One day after Carson Beck confirmed he will play in the Orange Bowl, the quarterback announced that he will play for Georgia next season.
Beck made the announcement on social media on Monday. In a post shared by Georgia football, Beck wrote: “My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beck has two years of college eligibility remaining. After throwing for 3,973 yards and 25 touchdowns and leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 season, Beck was considered a first- or second-day NFL draft prospect.
Beck was at Academy Sports on Sunday to meet youth from the local Boys and Girls Club and accompany them on a Christmas shopping spree as part of a promotion the retailer has been doing across the state.
“As far as a (pro) decision goes, I’m not sure yet,” Beck said Sunday. “I’m just actively thinking. But right now, I’m focused on trying to beat Florida State.”
Asked when he aimed to make a decision, Beck said, “I don’t know. There’s not really a timeline.”
Actually, there was a timeline. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare for the draft. Beck made a decision quickly.
It was likely Beck would return to Georgia. His backup, third-year sophomore Brock Vandergriff, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on the first day it was open (Dec. 4) and since has enrolled at Kentucky. Likewise, longtime 5-star commitment Dylan Raiola did not report with the rest of the Bulldogs’ early enrollees Saturday and was in Nebraska on an official visit with the Cornhuskers.
