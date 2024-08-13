Home plate, bases from Hank Aaron’s historic 715th home run at auction

Several pieces of historic Hank Aaron memorabilia are about to go on the auction block.

The home plate and bases that Aaron rounded during his 715th career home run in Atlanta and the jersey from his last day with the Braves will be a part of the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction Aug. 23-25. The jersey and the bases are expected to each top $100,000, according to Heritage Auctions.

The complete uniform, bat and ball from Aaron’s 715th home run, hit in Atlanta, are in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. According to Heritage Auctions, for decades the three bases and home plate were stored at Fulton County Stadium and then Turner Field. They were gifted to Aaron’s son in 2016 and are now consigned to auction.