Atlanta Braves

Home plate, bases from Hank Aaron’s historic 715th home run at auction

Jersey worn in final appearance as a Brave also available
By AJC Sports
14 minutes ago

Several pieces of historic Hank Aaron memorabilia are about to go on the auction block.

The home plate and bases that Aaron rounded during his 715th career home run in Atlanta and the jersey from his last day with the Braves will be a part of the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction Aug. 23-25. The jersey and the bases are expected to each top $100,000, according to Heritage Auctions.

The complete uniform, bat and ball from Aaron’s 715th home run, hit in Atlanta, are in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. According to Heritage Auctions, for decades the three bases and home plate were stored at Fulton County Stadium and then Turner Field. They were gifted to Aaron’s son in 2016 and are now consigned to auction.

According to Heritage: “The bases (”Sportsways/Hollywood Bases” stickers on undersides) and home plate (Safeslide” stamped on the front) exhibit appropriate game use, each bearing the proper branding that match other known period examples. A collection of spike marks decorate the home plate where Aaron stepped to become the greatest home run slugger in baseball history. Additionally, the original manufacturer’s box which the home plate was shipped to the Braves in, and later used to store it after 715, is included. That box displays “715 Home Run” in vintage red marker on the top, while the bottom reveals a vintage “AMF Voit Safeslide Home Plate” manufacturer’s label and stamp.”

The jersey was worn by Aaron on Nov. 1, 1974 while in Tokyo for a home run contest against Japan’s Sadaharu Oh at Korakuen Stadium.

The jersey has been definitively photo matched to that showdown with Oh in what would prove to be the final day of Aaron’s two decades wearing the uniform of the Braves. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Nov. 2.

