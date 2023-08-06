Allan Winans, Dylan Lee stand out in Gwinnett win

Allan Winans racked up 10 strikeouts in seven innings and the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Indianapolis Indians 5-1 in Triple-A play Saturday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Winans (8-3) allowed one run and four hits, and walked two. He has a 2.79 ERA.

Rehabbing Braves left-hander Dylan Lee pitched a perfect eighth for the Stripers.

Gwinnett (48-58) cashed in with three insurance runs in the eighth to turn a pitcher’s duel into a comfortable win.

The Stripers’ Daniel Robertson crushed a solo home run in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. The Indians responded quickly to tie it 1-1 on a Ji Hwan Bae solo homer on the first pitch of the sixth inning. The Stripers retook the lead in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Jesus Aguilar. A two-run double from Braden Shewmake capped a three-run eighth.

Winans’ 10-strikeout performance was the second of his career. It was also the first time a Stripers pitcher has reached double-digit strikeouts in 2023.

In his final at-bat, Vaughn Grissom became the sixth player in Gwinnett history to record an on-base streak of 30 games with a two-out single.

