Alex Dickerson’s home run lifts Gwinnett to a win

Alex Dickerson has hit two home runs for Gwinnett. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Alex Dickerson hit a go-ahead sixth-inning home run to lift the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-3 home victory over the Memphis Redbirds Thursday night in International League play at Coolray Field.

Stripers starter Huascar Ynoa struck out a season-high nine hitters through 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. He allowed four hits and three earned runs and walked two.

Victor Vodnik, the Braves’ No. 13 prospect according to MLB.com, pitched a scoreless inning despite walking two in his Triple-A debut.

Dickerson, who went 2-for-3, is hitting .222 in Triple-A since being demoted by the Braves.

The Stripers took a 3-0 lead against Memphis starter Zack Thompson in the bottom of the fifth, but the Redbirds struck back in the sixth with homers from Kramer Robertson and Alec Burleson off Ynoa to tie it 3-3. Dickerson put Gwinnett up for good in the sixth with a two-run homer to right field off Thompson.

The Stripers’ Phil Gosselin extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI double in the fifth.

Gwinnett is 19-20, Memphis is 21-18.

