Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall homer as Braves take series against Nationals

Chris Martin recorded the save, allowing one run and leaving the tying run stranded at second.

One out prevented the Braves from their second consecutive sweep. Riley Adams’ homer off Will Smith on Saturday stopped the Braves from what would’ve been a six-game winning streak. The team instead settled for winning five of its last six.

Braves 5, Nationals 4 (box score)

The latest victory moved the Braves to 57-55, a half game ahead of the Mets. New York has lost nine of 11 after getting swept in Philadelphia this weekend. After leading the National League East for three months, the Mets are in a freefall. The Phillies, meanwhile, have won eight straight and lead the Braves by two games with 50 contests remaining.

The Braves are off Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday. After the series, the Braves will have a prime opportunity to climb further over .500 when they embark on a three-city road trip against a trio of rebuilding clubs in Washington, Miami and Baltimore.