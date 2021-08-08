Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall homer as Braves take series against Nationals

Max Fried provided the Braves’ offensive spark Sunday.
Not only did Fried surrender only one run over six innings, but his single set up second baseman Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer off Patrick Corbin. The Braves kept the lead from there, securing a series victory with a 5-4 win Sunday against the Nationals at Truist Park.
Fried has a career-high 12 hits this season. He’s hitting .324, which includes two pinch-hit hits. Fried could become the first Braves pitcher to hit .300 or better (minimum 40 plate appearances) since Warren Spahn in 1958, per MLB statistician Sarah Langs.
The southpaw limited the Nationals’ offense to one run on seven hits. In the third, Albies’ blast gave the Braves a lead they never relinquished. The team padded its advantage with a three-run sixth that included third baseman Austin Riley’s two-out RBI double and outfielder Adam Duvall’s two-run homer.
Duvall’s homer, which was his second since rejoining the Braves, came one night after Jorge Soler’s latest home run. Duvall, Soler and Joc Pederson have combined for eight homers during their Braves’ tenure, adding much-needed pop to a lineup that was too top heavy for much of the campaign.
Chris Martin recorded the save, allowing one run and leaving the tying run stranded at second.
One out prevented the Braves from their second consecutive sweep. Riley Adams’ homer off Will Smith on Saturday stopped the Braves from what would’ve been a six-game winning streak. The team instead settled for winning five of its last six.
Braves 5, Nationals 4 (box score)
The latest victory moved the Braves to 57-55, a half game ahead of the Mets. New York has lost nine of 11 after getting swept in Philadelphia this weekend. After leading the National League East for three months, the Mets are in a freefall. The Phillies, meanwhile, have won eight straight and lead the Braves by two games with 50 contests remaining.
The Braves are off Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday. After the series, the Braves will have a prime opportunity to climb further over .500 when they embark on a three-city road trip against a trio of rebuilding clubs in Washington, Miami and Baltimore.