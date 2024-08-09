AJC’s MLB power rankings: Can anyone truly be considered a favorite right now?

Atlanta Braves

Editor’s note: Welcome to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new feature, our own MLB power rankings. This feature will run weekly during the season with our ranking of the top 10 teams.

Here’s how we’re ranking baseball’s best clubs this week:

1. New York Yankees (+1)

Yes, the Yankees just lost a home series to the Angels, but they’d swept the Phillies and won a series against the Blue Jays before that. Many of the sport’s top teams have had rough patches lately, which makes it difficult to deem any favorites. The Yankees are considering flipping Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the lineup, hoping the former would get more pitches to hit if he was hitting second.

2. Cleveland Guardians (-1)

Jose Ramirez has achieved his third 30-20 season. It’s the most in Guardians history and, per MLB statistician Sarah Langs, tied for the most such seasons by a third baseman (with Alex Rodriguez and Howard Johnson). It must make some Guardians fans feel odd (or old) to see Grady Sizemore, one of the franchise’s great players (2004-11), become interim manager for the White Sox.

3. Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles couldn’t take advantage of the Yankees’ poor run, so the clubs are tied atop the American League East entering play Friday. Grayson Rodriguez (right lat/teres discomfort) is on the injured list, the latest blow to the Baltimore pitching staff. Anthony Santander said he hasn’t had extension talks with the team but would like to remain in Baltimore. The All-Star slugger is a free agent this winter but beloved by the Orioles and their fans.

4. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

The Phillies needed that series win in Los Angeles to help get themselves back on track following a brutal run. The Braves came within five games of the Phillies before the former cratered again. Ranger Suarez continues working his way back from injury (lower back soreness) and could return before the Phillies visit Atlanta later this month.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The NL West is getting interesting. The Padres are just 2-1/2 games back, while the Diamondbacks are three games back. The Dodgers, depleted by injuries, aren’t even a postseason lock. Imagine L.A., which has participated in the past 11 postseasons, missing the playoffs altogether. That still feels farfetched – they’re still fifth here, after all – but it’s somewhat possible. This team has a bit to solve if it’s going to reach the heights expected entering this season.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

The Brewers had an all-time dismantling of the Braves in Atlanta this past week. Despite lacking star power, this lineup rakes when it’s “on.” Milwaukee’s seven-game lead in its division is the largest in baseball. Milwaukee expects to know by month’s end if Christian Yelich (back) will return. What a boost it would be if he can find his way back into the lineup.

7. San Diego Padres (-1)

Joe Musgrove could return for the Padres this weekend, bolstering a rotation that’s been headlined by the Dylan Cease-Michael King duo. In the “beat the teams you should beat” category, the Padres went 5-1 against the Rockies and Pirates. Through Aug. 18, the Padres will face the Marlins, Pirates and Rockies. They’re well positioned to make a run at the NL West.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

After treading water for months, the Diamondbacks are 10 games over .500, firmly in the wild-card hunt and just a few games behind the Dodgers. Top offseason acquisition Eduardo Rodriguez finally has joined the rotation. Corbin Carroll has corrected course. The Diamondbacks are hitting their stride at the right time and look primed to defend their National League pennant.

9. Kansas City Royals (-2)

Some are arguing Bobby Witt Jr. should be the AL MVP over Aaron Judge. That doesn’t seem likely, but the fact that the 24-year-old is in the discussion is exciting. Lucas Erceg, acquired from Oakland at the deadline, has pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks thus far (four appearances).

10. Minnesota Twins (NR)

The Twins received bad news with starter Joe Ryan (triceps) set to miss “weeks to months.” He hasn’t been ruled out for the season, but it’s hard to view that situation optimistically. Reliever Brock Stewart (shoulder) is done for the season. Infielder Brooks Lee (biceps) is sidelined, too. Nonetheless, the Twins keep winning and own an AL wild-card spot.

