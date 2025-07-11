Aaron Judge moves into to second in MLB jersey sales, behind Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has moved into second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball jersey sales heading into the All-Star break.

Judge rose from fifth to second, Major League Baseball said Friday. He was followed by the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Judge and Ohtani also were the top vote-getters in the first round of fan balloting for starters in Tuesday's All-Star Game, gaining the first two-roster spots.