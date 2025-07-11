Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Aaron Judge moves into to second in MLB jersey sales, behind Shohei Ohtani

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees moved into second in jersey sales behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani swings during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani swings during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
4 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has moved into second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball jersey sales heading into the All-Star break.

Judge rose from fifth to second, Major League Baseball said Friday. He was followed by the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Judge and Ohtani also were the top vote-getters in the first round of fan balloting for starters in Tuesday's All-Star Game, gaining the first two-roster spots.

San Francisco's Rafael Devers, Boston's Jarren Duran, San Francisco's Jung Hoo Lee, the Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Detroit's Tarik Skubal entered the top 20 for the first time.

Four Dodgers and three Mets were among the top 20.

The Mets' Francisco Lindor was fifth, followed by teammate Juan Soto. San Francisco's Devers was seventh, followed by Houston's Jose Altuve, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. and Philadelphia's Bryce Harper.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. was 11th, followed by Duran, Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz, the Mets' Pete Alonso, Lee, Crow-Armstrong, Skubal and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.

MLB's list included sales on Fanatics' sites, including MLBShop.com, since opening day.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) swings during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox's Vinny Capra during the sixth inning for his 3,000th career strikeout Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Credit: AP

Clayton Kershaw makes his 11th All-Star team. James Wood is the youngest All-Star at 22

Zach McKinstry picked as AL All-Star sub as Tigers tie Dodgers for most picks for Midsummer Classic

Alonso and Nimmo power Mets to 12-6 win over skidding Yankees in Subway Series

The Latest

The White House is pictured, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump will visit Texas to survey flood damage

11m ago

State Department is firing over 1,300 employees under Trump administration plan

20m ago

Appeals court throws out plea deal for alleged mastermind of Sept. 11 attacks

25m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.