AJC Q&A: Braves third baseman Austin Riley

Q: Do you think it’s a matter of changing the approach or that hits aren’t finding the field?

A: For me personally, I think I could be a little more selective with my approach versus just trying to swing at strikes. I also feel like some days, we’re barreling balls out there, and they’re right at guys. You can try to put your finger on every little thing, it’s just a matter of being more consistent on a daily basis.

Q: Does it feel like a breakthrough is right around the corner?

A: I definitely think so. When things aren’t going good, you try to put your finger on it. (Coach Ron Washington) talks about it all the time, stick with the plan, trust in your work. I do feel like at some point here soon we’re going to get things rolling.

Q: Having so many guys with a track record of terrific hitting, how much confidence does that give you that the lineup can heat up?

A: Our lineup is really good. It really is. It’s just a matter of all of us getting going and getting on the same page at once. One through nine, we have a lot of potential.

Q: A huge change has been having Ronald (Acuña) back in the lineup. What has he brought the last couple weeks?

A: He’s one of those guys that changes a lineup days that he may not have hits. He just gets on base, he’ll steal second and next thing you know he’s in scoring position. That’s huge.

Q: After going against some of the top teams the last couple weeks, how exciting is the upcoming stretch of manageable games as an opportunity to get going?

A: I think it’s good. You see guys like (Sandy) Alcantara, (Corbin) Burnes, (Trevor) Rogers, you’re seeing the elite of arms on a daily basis. You’re grinding, especially when things aren’t going well. This stretch, hopefully it gets us going.