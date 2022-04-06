AJC Q&A: Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson

Ahead of opening day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution conducted Q&As with several key Braves. Here is a quick chat with Anderson.

Q: Last season, when did you feel like this clubhouse started to believe that you could do what you eventually did?

A: I think we always thought we had a better team than what the numbers showed, what our record showed. Not that we were coasting, but we just couldn’t get over that hump. Win three, lose two, things like that. Trade deadline came around, I was actually hurt when we made all those acquisitions. It’s cool to see the guys that we brought in. (General manager) Alex (Anthopoulos) had the full confidence in us. I would say the trade deadline, right around there, we came back. That was kind of the turning point and then we had a big road trip, and I think it was teams we were supposed to handle and went 9-0 on that and that kind of set us off.

Q: Given that you guys struggled over the first half of last season, what did it mean that Anthopoulos showed faith in you guys with the trade deadline moves?

A: It meant everything. The confidence that it gave us to just go out there and keep playing the way we were playing was huge. We didn’t change too much. We definitely got tighter in here as a group. I think for Alex to believe that and the front office just to inject that personality, that life into the clubhouse was huge.

Q: You’ve had a really successful first couple of seasons in the big leagues. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

A: Just be yourself. Just pitch your game, be yourself. Be prepared when you get there, but until they make you change, just be yourself. That’s kind of the mindset that I’ve taken into my first year and a half. I’m sure there’s going to be more challenges this year. Just going to have to take them in stride and figure it out.

Q: What do you guys need to do to repeat as champions?

A: At this time last year, we thought we were going to have a great team and got off to a rough start, so I think just keep at it. We think we have a great team, we got the right guys, good coaching staff. We have the experience now. But until that first pitch is thrown and we compete, we don’t know. So I think it’s just going to be keeping at it. Keep the work ethic, keep the consistency and the work every day, and we’ll get the results that we need to get.

Q: What is the biggest difference in you now versus spring training two years ago?

A: Just the confidence, I think. I feel comfortable to go out, get the work I need and be ready for the season. I think I’ve been in four big-league camps now and they’ve all been super different. But yeah, it’s comfortability. Get your work that you need and have a chance to get out there in the opening series, and make it happen.

Q: Who in this clubhouse doesn’t get talked about enough?

A: I think (Travis) d’Arnaud personally. I might be a little biased, but he caught every playoff game for us last year. Our pitching was phenomenal and you’ve got to give him a ton of credit for that. Just worked super hard with (catching coach) Sal (Fasano) on the game planning. He just takes care of the pitchers. For me being a young guy, that just makes me feel super comfortable out there and takes care of me. I got to give him a ton of credit.