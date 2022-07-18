ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Where Atlanta stands at the All-Star break

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has played a big role in the Braves' success during the first half of the season. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The Braves have more wins at the All-Star break than any Atlanta team in almost 20 years. But what will this team need to pass the Mets in the second half?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black explain how this team has met its considerable expectations, and our crew will pick the team’s award winners for the first half.

You’ll also hear from Austin Riley on making his first All-Star team and Robinson Cano on how he’s trying to prove he still has something left.

Plus, Justin will answer your many good questions.

Please follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

