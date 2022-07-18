AJC Braves Report podcast: Where Atlanta stands at the All-Star break

The Braves have more wins at the All-Star break than any Atlanta team in almost 20 years. But what will this team need to pass the Mets in the second half?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black explain how this team has met its considerable expectations, and our crew will pick the team’s award winners for the first half.
You’ll also hear from Austin Riley on making his first All-Star team and Robinson Cano on how he’s trying to prove he still has something left.
Plus, Justin will answer your many good questions.
