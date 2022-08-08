AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?

The Braves had high hopes when they opened their five-game series against the Mets. They left New York with a 6-1/2 game deficit in the NL East.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black dig into what went wrong at Citi Field.
Our crew will discuss what the Braves must do to recover and how this changes the landscape in the National League. Plus, you’ll also hear what Ian Anderson had to say about his demotion and the lessons Kyle Wright learned from getting sent down to Triple-A.
We will also answer your questions in our Ask Justin segment.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author