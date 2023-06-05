AJC Braves Report podcast: Eddie Rosario’s grand slam salvages road trip

The Braves’ road trip out West started out shaky after two losses to the A’s, the worst team in baseball, but they ultimately come home 3-3 after a grand slam by Eddie Rosario helped Atlanta clinch the series against the Diamondbacks with Sunday’s 8-5 win.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, sports journalist Sarah K. Spencer spot-starts as host, joining beat reporter Justin Toscano to discuss Michael Soroka’s first two starts back, AJ Smith-Shawver’s Major League debut and where the Braves stand with the Mets headed to Atlanta.

We’ll also address how worried Braves fans should be after dropping two to the A’s, and we’ll take your questions.

