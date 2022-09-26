AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves keep pace with final Mets series looming

It took six hours, but the Braves got the split against the Phillies they had to have. But do they have enough to overtake the Mets when they come to town this weekend?
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black break down the importance of Sunday’s late-inning comeback in Philadelphia.
Our crew will also look ahead to the regular-season series against the Mets and how Atlanta is loading up its pitching to make one final push.
Plus, we will discuss Kyle Wright’s historic 20-win season and whether Spencer Strider will be a factor in the postseason after injuring his oblique.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast
- Braves collect win over Phillies that says as much about them as any this season
- Braves place Spencer Strider on injured list, ending his regular season
- Kyle Wright becomes Braves’ first 20-game winner since 2003 in win over Phillies
- After another loss, struggling Braves looking for way out of their rut
- Amid ‘frustrating time,’ Braves’ Ronald Acuña trying to get healthy
About the Author