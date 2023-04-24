X

AJC Braves Report: Braves crash back to Earth against Astros

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

In the battle between the last two World Series champions, the Braves found out they are a little behind.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how the Braves got swept at home for the first time in two years.

Our crew will also take a deep dive into the bullpen’s struggles this weekend and if it’s a cause for concern.

You’ll hear relief pitcher Dylan Lee explain how he used a football to find the slider that’s made him the Braves best reliever so far this season.

We will also discuss Bryce Elder terrific start to season and how he rebounded from being left off the opening day roster.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

