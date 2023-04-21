Braves reliever Lucas Luetge’s MRI is clean

With his bicep inflammation, the team didn’t want him to do much before undergoing the MRI, just so they knew the exact scope of his injury. Most of the treatment, Luetge said, involves needling, massages or laser work.

“And then because you’re (not throwing), you got to start your shoulder exercises back up because you don’t want to just crank it back into it,” said Luetge, who is doing those exercises after his MRI came back clean.

Of the steps he might need to take in his progression before returning, Luetge said: “We haven’t gotten that far into talking. I don’t plan on going two weeks without pitching to a hitter, so I’m assuming I would need to face some hitters once or twice. But really, won’t know until I start throwing again and just see how it feels. I’m hoping when I throw again, it’s going to be completely back to normal, but until you do it, you just don’t know.”

Luetge last pitched April 12 versus Cincinnati. But he said he first felt the bicep soreness when San Diego came to town. He pitched April 6, 7 and 9 in that series, tossing a combined 3-2/3 innings.

Luetge tried to push through it, but it was bugging him after the outing against Cincinnati. That’s when the Braves, he said, told him they would give him the Kansas City series off in hopes that it would improve.

It didn’t.

The Braves placed Luetge on the injured list. They needed to bring back Fried, and they couldn’t afford to waste a roster spot while Luetge got healthy. It made perfect sense.

Luetge, on the other hand, didn’t want to put the team in a bad spot.

D’Arnaud progressing

Travis d’Arnaud (concussion) took a nice step in his progression to return from his injury. On Friday, he hit in the batting cage, manager Brian Snitker said.

“After he does something like that, it’s how he handles it after (his workout) more than during,” Snitker said.

The manager will defer to head athletic trainer George Poulis for d’Arnaud’s progression. The athletic training staff will continue to evaluate d’Arnaud as he goes.

D’Arnaud can return whenever the team feels he’s ready.

Iglesias continues his progression

Raisel Iglesias on Thursday threw another bullpen session, which appears to be his second side session.

After not throwing for a while, Iglesias is going through the standard progression, as he would in spring training.