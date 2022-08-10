After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves also called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom because Orlando Arcia went to the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. In addition to placing Arcia on the injured list, the Braves transferred outfielder Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also reinstated Mike Ford from the 10-day injured list, designated him for assignment and released him.

Yates joins Kenley Jansen and Raisel Iglesias as closers on the Braves’ roster. He has 57 saves and a 3.54 ERA since his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2014. His best seasons came in San Diego, where he saved 41 games in 2019 while posting a 1.19 ERA.