After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves

BOSTON – All along this season, as you looked at the Braves’ roster and pondered its possibilities, you had to keep something in mind: At some point, the Braves would have Kirby Yates, formerly one of the game’s better closers, in their bullpen.
That time is now.
After a long road back from the second Tommy John surgery of his career, Yates is back in the majors. He joins the bullpen after a successful rehab assignment that began in the middle of July.
The Braves also called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom because Orlando Arcia went to the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. In addition to placing Arcia on the injured list, the Braves transferred outfielder Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also reinstated Mike Ford from the 10-day injured list, designated him for assignment and released him.
Yates joins Kenley Jansen and Raisel Iglesias as closers on the Braves’ roster. He has 57 saves and a 3.54 ERA since his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2014. His best seasons came in San Diego, where he saved 41 games in 2019 while posting a 1.19 ERA.
Yates, however, underwent Tommy John surgery a second time in March 2021. He has been recovering and rehabbing since then.
Yates gives the Braves one more late-inning option if he somewhat resembles his pre-Tommy John form.
About the Author