After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves

Braves pitcher Kirby Yates loosens up his arm during Spring Training at CoolToday Park on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in North Port. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

BOSTON – All along this season, as you looked at the Braves’ roster and pondered its possibilities, you had to keep something in mind: At some point, the Braves would have Kirby Yates, formerly one of the game’s better closers, in their bullpen.

That time is now.

After a long road back from the second Tommy John surgery of his career, Yates is back in the majors. He joins the bullpen after a successful rehab assignment that began in the middle of July.

The Braves also called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom because Orlando Arcia went to the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. In addition to placing Arcia on the injured list, the Braves transferred outfielder Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves also reinstated Mike Ford from the 10-day injured list, designated him for assignment and released him.

Yates joins Kenley Jansen and Raisel Iglesias as closers on the Braves’ roster. He has 57 saves and a 3.54 ERA since his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2014. His best seasons came in San Diego, where he saved 41 games in 2019 while posting a 1.19 ERA.

Yates, however, underwent Tommy John surgery a second time in March 2021. He has been recovering and rehabbing since then.

Yates gives the Braves one more late-inning option if he somewhat resembles his pre-Tommy John form.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

