Wainwright pitches complete game as Braves drop first game of doubleheader

Braves righty Bryse Wilson allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings during his first major-league start since May 22. Nolan Arenado greeted him with a two-run homer in the second that gave the Cardinals a lead they never relinquished. The Cardinals score another four runs off Josh Tomlin (one) and Sean Newcomb (three).

“I wanted to come out and go five, hopefully six (innings),” Wilson said. “Team has a tough stretch coming up, 14 games in 12 days. I just wanted to give the bullpen a break. ... It’s frustrating I wasn’t able to do that for the team.”

Wainwright held the Braves hitless through three innings. Freddie Freeman led off the fourth with a single and moved to third on Ozzie Albies’ ensuing hit, positioning the Braves for their first scoring opportunity.

Freeman scored when, after Abraham Almonte struck out, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina fired to second trying to nab Albies. Wainwright responded by striking out Austin Riley on a 75-mph curveball and getting Dansby Swanson to ground out to leave the Braves with just one run.

Ehire Adrianza’s pinch-hit double with two outs in the fifth was the Braves’ only other opportunity with a runner in scoring position. Wainwright struck out Ronald Acuna to end the frame.

“It’s fun to watch (Wainwright); I wish he didn’t do it against us,” Wilson said. “It’s cool watching him pitch and how he and (catcher) Yadi (Molina) work together, the history they have together. They have a plan and execute the plan about every time. That’s why he’s been able to do it for so long.”

The Braves won the two first games of this series by a collective 13-1 score. But their offense couldn’t solve Wainwright, who entered the day with a 3.63 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) against his home-state team. Sunday was his first outing against the Braves since a memorable Game 3 of the 2019 National League Division Series, when Wainwright pitched 7-2/3 scoreless innings in a duel against youngster Mike Soroka.

Despite the loss, the Braves still have an opportunity to take three of four from the Cardinals if they win the nightcap.

Game 1 was the first of four games in two days for the Braves. After they finish Sunday’s doubleheader, they’ll travel to New York and face the Mets in a doubleheader Monday to begin a four-game series. Ian Anderson and Kyle Muller will start the Monday’s games in New York.

The Braves will face the Cardinals in Game 2 at 7:08 p.m. Braves left-hander Drew Smyly will oppose Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim.