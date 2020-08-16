A rarity: Freddie Freeman hits second on Sunday

First baseman Freddie Freeman was moved out of his third spot to hit second against the Marlins on Sunday. It’s only the second time Freeman has started a game hitting second; the last came April 6, 2011, when the Braves lost 5-4 in Milwaukee. Freeman went 0-for-4, hitting between Martin Prado and Chipper Jones.

Freeman has started 988 games hitting third, 141 hitting fourth and 128 hitting fifth. He’s also started hitting sixth (40), seventh (18) and eighth (10). He’s never led off or batted ninth.