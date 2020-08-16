A rarity: Freddie Freeman hits second on Sunday

The Braves are missing Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies. They’ve tinkered with their lineup in the young All-Star’s absences, but the latest move was unexpected.
First baseman Freddie Freeman was moved out of his third spot to hit second against the Marlins on Sunday. It’s only the second time Freeman has started a game hitting second; the last came April 6, 2011, when the Braves lost 5-4 in Milwaukee. Freeman went 0-for-4, hitting between Martin Prado and Chipper Jones.
Freeman has started 988 games hitting third, 141 hitting fourth and 128 hitting fifth. He’s also started hitting sixth (40), seventh (18) and eighth (10). He’s never led off or batted ninth.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud had been hitting second since Acuna was injured earlier in the week. He was off Sunday, with Tyler Flowers catching and hitting seventh.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson hit leadoff Sunday, which he’s done in Acuna’s absence. Marcell Ozuna was moved into the third spot, with Nick Markakis hitting cleanup. Adam Duvall, Johan Camargo, Flowers, Austin Riley and Ender Inciarte rounded out the lineup.
The Braves were going for their second straight win after dropping four in a row. They entered the day one game behind the Marlins in the National League East.