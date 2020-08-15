Braves place Ronald Acuna on injured list due to wrist soreness

Acuna would be eligible to return next weekend when the Braves host the Phillies. He’ll miss a three-game series against the Nationals in the meantime.

Reliever Chad Sobotka was added to the active roster from the taxi squad to fill the open roster spot for this weekend.

Acuna is the Braves’ third All-Star to recently land on the injured list. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is also on the IL with a wrist issue. Ace Mike Soroka tore his Achilles on Aug. 3 and will miss the remainder of the season.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 60 or 160 (games), there are going to be rough times that you have to grind your way through,” Snitker said. “I’m a big believer that if you get through spots like that, there are good things at the end of it. We’re going through one of those spots right now. Even in 60 games, (I expected) we’d have a situation like this at some point in time. I know that this club is capable, when we get right, of reeling off something really good.”