Newcomer Robbie Erlin delivers as Braves win series in Miami

The left-hander struck out five and didn’t issue a walk. He threw 68 pitches to retire 12 of 13 batters faced. Jon Berti collected the only hit against Erlin, who earned all five of his strikeouts across the first 10 batters he faced.

A long-time Padre, Erlin had made 38 career starts entering Sunday. The Braves claimed him knowing he could pitch in any role and would attack the strike zone. Manager Brian Snitker, who didn’t know much about the southpaw prior to his arrival, compared him to Josh Tomlin.

As the Braves piece together their rotation beyond Fried, there’s no doubt Erlin deserves a further look. The team’s other two traditional starters, Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright, are younger pitchers who haven’t consistently thrown strikes. For at least one day, Erlin showed them how to do exactly that.

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) talks with home plate umpire James Hoye after a close pitch was thrown by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Notes from Sunday:

⋅ Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez struck out nine over five scoreless innings. The Braves broke through when he exited.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled off reliever Nick Vincent to open the sixth. He advanced to third on Freddie Freeman’s grounder. Marcell Ozuna walked, giving the Braves runners at the corners. Nick Markakis deposited a two-strike cutter into shallow center to give the Braves their first run.

⋅ The Braves added three more runs in the seventh. Ozuna drew a bases-loaded walk for his 13th RBI of the season. Markakis’ bases-loaded double scored two more runs, giving him a three-RBI day.

⋅ Toussaint will start against the Nationals Monday when the Braves open an eight-game homestand. They’ll face the Nationals three times, the Phillies three times and the Yankees twice. After playing 20 consecutive games without an off day to begin the season, the Braves will have three days off over the next 11 days.