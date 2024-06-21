A meeting with the historic Yankees; A.J. Minter set for big step in rehab

In talent, Atlanta can match the Yankees. And the Braves have the more recent World Series – the Yankees haven’t won it all since 2009. The Braves also are on a run of six straight division titles.

By recent success, the Braves have been the better organization over the last few years. They have, for the most part, drafted better. They are developing their talent with impressive success.

They come into this series finally playing well.

“Hopefully it continues on,” Snitker said. “We had a nice little homestand. The offense is starting to come alive again.”

Dating to 1990, the Yankees and Braves have been baseball’s winningest franchises. Entering Friday, the Yankees were 3,094-2,318 (.572 winning percentage) – best in the majors. The Braves ranked second in that span with a 3,029-2,379 record (.560 winning percentage).

The list of teams since 1990 with over 3,000 victories:

The Yankees and Braves.

And in that time, the two clubs have combined for 36 division crowns, 13 pennants and seven World Series titles. Five of those rings belong to the Yankees.

Before meeting the Braves, the Yankees lost two of three at home to Baltimore. The series finale was a bloodbath: 17-5, Orioles.

Now, the Braves and Yankees take center stage.

“Two good teams going at it,” Snitker said. “They’re coming off a really tough series against Baltimore. This will be a tough series going in today. I think it should be fun for fans to see this.”

Minter still set for important step

As he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he would, A.J. Minter threw a live batting practice session in Rome on Wednesday. It lined him up for an important step.

On Saturday, Minter will throw an inning for High-A Rome as he begins a rehab assignment.

This will put Minter closer than ever to joining the Braves, if all goes well. Minter has been dealing with a left hip impingement.

Ian Anderson reports ‘really good’’

Snitker said he thinks Ian Anderson (Tommy John rehab) likely only has one more time throwing in a Florida Complex League game before he heads to an affiliate for the bulk of his rehab assignment.

“It’s been really good – which is really encouraging to see that,” Snitker said.