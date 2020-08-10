5 things Braves: Recent roster moves focused on pitching

The Braves had been waiting for the right spot to use him. Smith showed his value in his debut, Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader in Philadelphia. The Phillies already had scored one run off Luke Jackson, and after Jackson walked Rhys Hoskins, Snitker turned to Smith with two outs in the fifth. The 31-year-old walked Bryce Harper, bringing up Didi Gregorius, who could’ve tied the score on one swing. Smith instead had Gregorius pop out in foul ground on the first pitch, easily escaping his first stressful moment.

⋅ The Braves placed reliever Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 6, with an esophageal constriction. As a result, the Braves activated left-handed pitcher Robbie Erlin. Erlin — who the team claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates — will provide more pitching depth with the capability of covering multiple innings. It’s a plus that he’s a lefty, though the Braves’ major-league roster in is good shape now with southpaws Smith, A.J. Minter, Grant Dayton and Tyler Matzek.