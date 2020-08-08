Mike Soroka underwent successful Achillies surgery on Friday

Dr. Robert Anderson performed the procedure. Soroka tore his Achilles earlier this week while running to cover first base in the third inning of his start against the Mets. The Braves announced the tear, which ended Soroka’s season, immediately following Monday’s game.

Soroka, who turned 23 on Tuesday, tweeted Saturday morning: “Thank you to everyone, from family, friends, and fans for reaching out and showing tons of support the last few days. Feeling humbled and lucky to be surrounded by so many who care. Can’t wait to be back stronger than ever.”