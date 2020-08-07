Chris Martin out for Braves’ road trip with esophageal constriction

“I didn’t realize what was going on until after (Thursday’s) game,” Snitker said. “It’s not a condition. He had some problems, and he had to have a procedure done. I haven’t Googled it yet. I’m going to.”

An esophageal constriction (or stricture) is the “narrowing or tightening of the esophagus,” according to Heathline.com. It “typically occurs when stomach acid and other irritants damage the lining of the esophagus over time. This leads to inflammation and scar tissue, which causes the esophagus to narrow,” the website said.