Chris Martin out for Braves’ road trip with esophageal constriction

The Braves placed reliever Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 6, with an esophageal constriction. If you aren’t familiar with the phrase, you aren’t alone; manager Brian Snitker was in the process of figuring that out while speaking with reporters Friday.
“I didn’t realize what was going on until after (Thursday’s) game,” Snitker said. “It’s not a condition. He had some problems, and he had to have a procedure done. I haven’t Googled it yet. I’m going to.”
An esophageal constriction (or stricture) is the “narrowing or tightening of the esophagus,” according to Heathline.com. It “typically occurs when stomach acid and other irritants damage the lining of the esophagus over time. This leads to inflammation and scar tissue, which causes the esophagus to narrow,” the website said.
Snitker said he doesn’t expect Martin to rejoin the team during the coming nine-game trip, which begins Friday in Philadelphia. He’s hopeful Martin will return when the Braves begin their next homestand Aug. 17.
Martin, 34, has a 2.25 ERA and one save across four games this season. The Braves acquired Martin from the Rangers at last season’s trade deadline and re-signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal over the winter.
The Braves recalled righty Chad Sobotka to join their bullpen for Friday’s game against the Phillies. They also claimed left-hander Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pirates. Erlin, 29, appeared in only two games for the Pirates last season. He owns a 4.58 ERA in 108 games (38 starts) for the Padres and Pirates.
Erlin will provide more pitching depth with the capability of covering multiple innings. It’s a plus that he’s a lefty, though the Braves’ major-league roster in is good shape now with southpaws Will Smith, A.J. Minter, Grant Dayton and Tyler Matzek.