Braves’ first lineup includes Adams at DH, Jackson at catcher

» The Braves traveled to New York on Thursday. They took four buses to the airport, around 15 people per bus. Everyone wore masks on the bus and flight. The Braves’ path to their hotel was the eeriest part of the experience, according to manager Brian Snitker.

“That was the eerie part, driving in without much traffic,” he said. “Then you look out your window, not seeing the sea of yellow. Even this morning, I’m not so sure we aren’t the only ones in the hotel. It’s really, really quiet for a usually busy place.

“They delivered breakfast this morning. You fill out a menu on an app for the whole series. You have your meals (at the stadium) after batting practice and after the game you’ll grab and go take it home with you. Everything is individualized. Same thing with breakfast this morning, they left it at your door. Everything went great. It was smooth. No problems. Easy, really.”

» The Braves placed left-hander Cole Hamels on the 45-day injured list Thursday. The earliest he could return would be in September, meaning the Braves will be without their free-agent acquisition for at least half the 60-game season.

Hamels was delayed in spring training because of shoulder discomfort. He was again stalled in summer camp because of triceps tendinitis.

“Hopefully if he gets back in September, great,” Snitker said. “Hopefully he can get back and help us.”

Left-hander Max Fried added: “He’s obviously an extreme competitive, and he wants to be out here helping the team. Just in my conversations with him, he’s obviously frustrated he’s not here, but he wants to make sure he’s going to be ready and good to go so there are no setbacks, so once he gets going, he’s ready to help this club get where we need to go.

» Friday marks first baseman Freddie Freeman’s 10th opening day. This one is quite different than the past nine.

“We’re trying to make it as smooth as we can do,” Freeman said. “You get to the hotel last night, I didn’t leave. I definitely would’ve gone to dinner here in New York, had a nice meal. But I stayed in my room all night and watched the baseball games. It’s a little different but everything is running as smoothly as it can go. Everyone is trying to adjust to the new way of life that 2020 is. There are going to be some bumps in the road trying to figure all this out, but so far, so good. No. 10 is a little different and one I’ll always remember.”

“I can’t believe it’s two numbers in my opening days now. It’s been a fun journey. I’ve loved every single one. ... Every one is special. This is going to be different because instead of being in New York, hearing your name called and getting booed - it’s going to be different. We’re always going to remember the 2020 opening day and season. I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully Soroka and outduel deGrom and we can score some runs today.”