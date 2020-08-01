Chacin designated for assignment

The Braves designated right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin for assignment, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Braves selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin.
Chacin was roughed up in a relief appearance against the Mets Friday night. He worked 1-1/3 innings and was charged four earned runs on five hits. He walked in two runs with the bases loaded.
“We needed him to cover,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game, which the Braves rallied to win 11-10. “We weren’t in a position with the bullpen. Somebody, in a game like that, you might give up some runs, but you have to cover some innings to get us to a doable portion of the game. We’re still trying to not abuse the relievers.”
The Braves added Chacin three days before opening day after he’d opted out of a minor-league deal with the Twins. Seeking pitching help, the Braves’ hope was that Chacin could cover innings early in the season, when they expected to be heavily reliant on their bullpen during a 20-game stretch without an off day.
Chacin appeared in two games for the Braves with a 7.20 ERA over five innings. His first outing was much better than his last: Chacin pitched 3-2/3 scoreless innings following Newcomb in the Braves’ 14-1 win over the Mets last weekend. His struggles Friday, however, proved enough for the Braves to make a change.
Rusin, 33, spent the last five years with the Rockies. He’s logged just 55-2/3 innings across the past two seasons, making only two appearances in 2019, but the Braves have liked him since spring training. He’s the fourth lefty in the bullpen, joining Tyler Matzek, Grant Dayton and A.J. Minter.
