Chacin designated for assignment

Chacin was roughed up in a relief appearance against the Mets Friday night. He worked 1-1/3 innings and was charged four earned runs on five hits. He walked in two runs with the bases loaded.

“We needed him to cover,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game, which the Braves rallied to win 11-10. “We weren’t in a position with the bullpen. Somebody, in a game like that, you might give up some runs, but you have to cover some innings to get us to a doable portion of the game. We’re still trying to not abuse the relievers.”